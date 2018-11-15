DriveWealth and Trading Central Announce Strategic Partnership

Relationship Pairs Straightforward Digital Investing Experience with Actionable Financial Content

CHATHAM, New Jersey and PARIS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a leader in global digital trading technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Trading Central, a global leader of financial market research and investment analytics. The new relationship will allow the two companies to leverage the complementary elements of their businesses: seamless, digital, mobile-first transaction capabilities and sophisticated, accessible and actionable financial content.

DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "We are creating an exciting opportunity for investors and financial advisors around the world by putting together relevant financial content that drives investment decisions with a seamless digital investing experience and state-of-the-art execution capabilities. Working with Trading Central allows us to bring a complete investment solution to a wide range of market participants."

Julien Heiderscheid, Global Solutions Director at Trading Central, said: "At Trading Central, we've spent the last 20 years dedicated to empowering investors by providing them actionable analytics and research through the world's leading online brokerage and media platforms. DriveWealth's disruptive technology is a natural complement to these goals. We are excited to announce our new partnership, in the spirit of helping even more of today's investors participate in financial markets."

With customers and partners in more than 140 countries, DriveWealth is the pioneer in bringing digital access to the U.S. securities market for investors around the world. The company, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market by making it available to everyone, globally, at an affordable cost. Feature by feature, DriveWealth has eliminated many of the barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities. Today, DriveWealth provides this innovative investing technology and its own customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) to partners all over the world, allowing investors everywhere to gain access to the highly stable, liquid and regulated U.S. stock market with a fully accessible, straightforward user experience.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

About Trading Central

Trading Central has been successfully supporting investment decisions through innovation since 1999. Its broad portfolio of market solutions combines award-winning analyst research and patented pattern recognition with 24-hour global multi-asset coverage. Collectively, these provide technical and fundamental analysis on more than 75,000 instruments every market day to offer timely and actionable insight.

