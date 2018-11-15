Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, has acquired KinderPharm, a specialty pediatric CRO, focused on advancing pediatric drug development across all phases of clinical research. Like Synteract, KinderPharm has extensive experience in helping clients efficiently navigate the complex pediatric regulatory environments in the U.S. and Europe and provides advanced pharmacometric modeling and clinical trial simulation technologies coupled with juvenile formulation and toxicology services.

Pennsylvania-based KinderPharm is recognized for the only complete pediatrics clinical trial solution bolstered with advanced pharmacometric capabilities, including pharmacokinetic data analysis, PK/PD modeling, physiologically-based PK modeling, and population PK analysis, to facilitate efficient pediatric trial design and minimize patient numbers. Its strong relationships with its clients and investigative sites, as well as its expertise in working across a variety of pediatric indications and with hard-to-find patient populations is aligned with Synteract's depth in pediatric drug development over the past 25 years.

"Pursuing our full commitment to pediatric development, we are now integrating Synteract's existing base of experience and leadership with the focused knowledge and expertise that KinderPharm has provided its clients for many years," says Synteract CEO Steve Powell. "Together we become the leading CRO for pediatric services, delivering a single source model for preclinical and clinical development, along with the specialized operational and logistical understanding required in working with children and their families."

Joining the Synteract team as Senior Vice President, Pediatric Development and Scientific Innovation will be Dr. Martin Graham, founder and CEO of KinderPharm. He will assume global leadership for Synteract's Center of Pediatric Development and will be joined by Lynne Georgopoulos, Vice President, Pediatric Development Americas and Synteract's Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, Vice President, Pediatric Development Europe. With the extended team of pediatricians and PK/PD scientists, it will create one of the leading pediatric drug development CROs in the market.

Dr. Martin A. Graham, Ph.D., adds, "Given increased regulatory requirements for pediatric trials and the need to advance treatments for diseases that are unique to children, we are pleased to be combining our expertise with that of Synteract's. As the leading pediatric CRO, we can offer global capabilities and unparalleled access to sites and patients. Our focus on the development of novel and rare pediatric drugs with advanced modeling and simulation, pediatric formulation and juvenile toxicology expertise provides our customers with unmatched research services."

Synteract is a portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners, LP. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

