The Bitcoin price dropped below 6000 USD yesterday. A dreaded breach to the support BTCUSD was building in 2018. How bearish is this move for the long term uptrend on Bitcoin's chart and what are the implications of such a move? Is our Bitcoin forecast for 2019 still accurate? Note that as per our previous article, November is a very important month for Bitcoin's price and might set the tone for the future direction of the Cryptocurrency market for 2019. Bitcoin dropping below 6000 USD is not bearish long term, here is why The chart below shows the following key ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...