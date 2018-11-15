On Monday November 19 at market open Nasdaq Nordic is introducing Central Counter-party Participant for the CPH Small Cap Equity market segment. The introduction will align the post trade setup for equity trading on all Nasdaq Copenhagen regulated market segments for equities. Please find attached a list of small cap companies and the IT-notice 65/18 For technical questions regarding the IT Notice, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=699686