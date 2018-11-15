

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $34.1 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.8 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $457.2 million from $465.1 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $50.8 Mln. vs. $33.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $457.2 Mln vs. $465.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX