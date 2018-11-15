

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound lost ground against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman quit from the government, protesting against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



Raab announced that his resignation was due to disagreement over 'the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland' that poses 'a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom.'



Raab's departure came shortly after the resignations of Work and Pensions minister Esther McVey and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara over the plans.



The resignations of cabinet ministers are a big blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, who is struggling to get support from lawmakers in Parliament to accept the agreement with the European Union.



The currency was also hammered by weak U.K. retail sales for October.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. retail sales fell 0.5 percent from last month, when they fell 0.4 percent, revised from a 0.8 percent slump. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales volume grew 2.2 percent in October, which was the slowest pace in six months. Economists were looking for a 2.8 percent gain, defying forecasts for a 0.2 percent rise.



The currency was higher against its most major opponents in the Asian session after news that U.K. PM Theresa May had obtained cabinet support for her proposed Brexit deal to move forward.



The pound depreciated 1.7 percent to a 2-week low of 0.8844 against the euro, following a rise to 0.8695 at 5:00 pm ET. The pair had closed Wednesday's trading at 0.8704. Next likely key support for the pound is seen around the 0.90 level.



After rising to 147.93 against the yen at 2:15 am ET, the pound reversed direction and dropped 2.3 percent to a 2-week low of 144.57. The pair was valued at 147.56 when it closed deals on Wednesday. Continuation of the pound's downtrend is likely to take it to a support around the 143.00 level.



The pound was 1.9 percent lower against the Swiss franc, touching a new 2-week low of 1.2844. This follows a high of 1.3097 touched at 1:30 am ET. The pound-franc pair had closed yesterday's trading at 1.3057. The pound may test support around the 1.27 level, if it slides again.



The U.K. currency lost 2 percent to hit a new 2-week low of 1.2751 against the greenback, after climbing to 1.3030 at 1:45 am ET. At Wednesday's close, the pair was quoted at 1.2985. The pound is poised to find support around the 1.26 level.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 10, business inventories for September, retail sales and import and export prices for October as well as Canada existing home sales for October are set for release in the New York session.



Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will testify on banking supervision and regulation before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington DC at 10:00 am ET.



At 11:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in Houston.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak about monetary policy at the Global Interdependence Center in Madrid at 1:00 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX