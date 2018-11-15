Premier Health Group to Expand Scope of Practice by Launching a Cannabis Clinic for Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that as a part of its expansion plans, Premier Health will enter the Cannabis clinic space by a series of acquisitions, partnerships and/or launching a new Canada-based chain in the first half of 2019.

"The role of Cannabis in treating medical conditions is continuously expanding. Our doctors have had success treating their patients with various ailments from chronic pain to cancer related symptoms. Unfortunately, there is a gap between the patient's need for medical marijuana, and the family doctor's comfort and knowledge to prescribe it. We are looking to fill that gap with various forms of clinics and services to help our patients and healthcare workers," said Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Health.

"Cannabis clinics fit in perfectly with our existing Telemedicine services and comprehensive app plans. The patient will not only be able to see their family doctor with our app, but also connect with their Cannabis clinic healthcare worker, the education nurse and eventually even the pharmacy or LP that is providing the prescription. This team based and encompassing approach will provide the best and most convenient care for our patients."

The Canadian medical cannabis clinic market is estimated to be worth approximately $2.35 billion by 2025.

The Company expects to provide additional updates on acquisitions in Q4-18 and Q1-19.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and will set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The HealthVue team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

