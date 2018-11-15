Bayside Corporation Files Third Quarter Financials and Issues a Business Update

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTCQB: BYSD; "Bayside or the "Company"), today is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its financials and disclosure reports for the period ended September 30, 2018 on OTCMarkets and provided a management update on its business and mission to make Bayside a leading blockchain infrastructure provider.

To view the Company's disclosures, click here

In the 10 years since its' inception, Bitcoin's blockchain technology has evolved beyond the fringes to become a force that is shaping how business and banking will look in the 21st century.

"At Bayside, we believe that the promise of bitcoin lies in its ability to democratize access to capital for everyone, even those who have traditionally been ignored or under-served by the established capital markets. Our Bayside Blockchain BTMs convert between physical and digital currencies easily and conveniently." commented Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside.

Bayside continues to focus on two market needs: 1. Providing customers with immediate access to their digital currency; and 2. Serving customers who don't have easy or affordable access to traditional bank accounts. The Company just announced the purchase of four BTMs powered by software from Chainbytes (chainbytes.com), and plans to have them installed at convenient partner locations before the end of the year.

The recent quarter represented the first full quarter of operations for Bayside since they installed their cryptoasset kiosks. Over the past year the Company has become current with their financial filings and successfully deployed BTMs across five states. Bayside plans to continue to add location partners and expand their network of operations in the coming months. Frankel added, "We are pleased with our performance during this past quarter, our first full quarter of operations, and anticipate continued growth as usage and adoption increases."

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol "BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

