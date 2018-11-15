Cell Imaging System Market Drivers, Challenges, Latest Trends, and Opportunities: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Live Cell Imaging Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Live cell imaging is gaining a wider audience since it is used as a popular tool for biological mechanisms and contributes significantly to the functions of multiple cellular processes. Therefore, it is necessary for user to perform a live cell imaging near under biological conditions to prevent any ineffective cellular behaviour. The drivers for live cell imaging market include rise in funding for R&D and strategic collaborations for drug delivery & research. Subsequently, the market growth is also backed by rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and demand for diagnostic facilities. Increase in R&D and cell development activities enable cell imaging for further reference. Use of imaging for cell biologists helps them understand the fundamental nature of cell structure and function. Application segment for live cell imaging market includes developmental biology, stem cell & drug discovery, drug genetics, immunology, microbiology and neurobiology. Geographical segmentation for live cell imaging market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

North America followed by Europe dominates the live cell imaging market owing to significant investments and funding for research & development. Inception of private research institutes and advances in medical technology is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher rate due to availability of patient pool and prevalence of chronic diseases. Stem cell research and rise in funding for cell and developmental biology is likely to enlarge the market size during the forecast period. The key players in the live cell imaging market include Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Molecular Devices LLC and Perkin Elmer Inc. Live Cell Imaging is defined as the study of living cells using high content screening or analysis systems and imaging systems such as microscopes, cell analyzers, etc. These technologies are used in number of investigations in order to provide critical insights into the fundamental nature of tissue and cellular function.

The new report "Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook 2022" includes a comprehensive analysis of the current and future outlooks of the Live Cell Imaging industry. The live cell imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2022.The report presents an in-depth analysis of several techniques used in imaging of live cells; as well as the segmentation of market by products, applications, technology and geography. Based on product types, the market has been segmented into equipment's, consumables and software's. Equipment market is expected to account for the largest share in 2016. According to technologies used in live cell imaging, the market has been divided into FRET, FISH, and other major techniques. Similarly, geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for live cell imaging due to high number of cell biology researches conducted in the region.

Live cell imaging is widely entering into a number of fields such as cell biology, developmental biology, drug discovery, stem cell biology, neurobiology and electrophysiology. It is emerging as a powerful tool for providing critical insights into cell function, including dynamic processes in living cells with nano-scale resolution in real time. Recent advances in microscopy techniques such as fluorescence light microscopy, including super resolution, photo activation, etc. and confocal microscopy are moving live cell imaging for a number of applications. The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global live cell imaging market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided along with their product portfolios. The recent development and strength weakness analysis of every player has also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global live cell imaging market.

