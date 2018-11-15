POST Luxembourg Leverages Ribbon to Deliver IP Peering Services

State-of-the-art SBC replaces legacy solution and supports growing market segment

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Tier 1 Communications Service Provider POST Luxembourg, which serves residential and business customers, has selected Ribbon's SBC 5400 for IP Peering services in a competitive process.

"Supporting our VoIP communications traffic with other national and international operators is mission-critical, and our previous experience with Ribbon ensured that this was the right way to move forward," said José Lucena, Voice Solutions & Project Architect at POST Luxembourg. "We're excited to expand this relationship and benefit from Ribbon's high-quality solutions and exceptional professional services."

Specifically designed to address the unique real-time communications business challenges for security, interoperability and reliability, the SBC 5400 is the newest member of Ribbon's award-winning SBC portfolio. With a seamless software licensing ability to upgrade from 2GB to 10GB of multimedia traffic, the Ribbon SBC 5400 delivers tomorrow's features today, including IPv4-IPV6 interworking, multimodal communication, and built-in media transcoding, all with assured performance and scale under heavy traffic.

"Every VoIP session matters and we're proud to deliver the extensive security, reliability, interoperability and QoS assurance that enables POST Luxembourg to seamlessly deploy and scale IP peering connectivity, We are thrilled that Post has chosen Ribbon and they now have a rich set of go forward SBC options in both hardware and NFV software" added David Hiscock, SVP, EMEA Sales, from Ribbon.

IP connectivity between network operators has become the norm, based on its inherent cost advantages, extended service reach and proven resiliency. Ribbon enables IP peering by reliably delivering seamless interworking, security, and QoS assurance between disparate IP networks for voice and multimedia services. Ribbon's wide-ranging solution supports VoIP, VoLTE, HD voice, Full HD Voice with Enhanced Voice Services (EVS), media transcoding for multiple codecs, video, IM, presence and RCS services.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With a global footprint, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy real-time communications software platform delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified (CPaaS and UCaaS) communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

