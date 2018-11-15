UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 15
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
|549300388LT7VTHCIT59
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8479
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30th September 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September 2018 month end at 84.79 pence per share.
The 0.68 pence increase in the NAV is mostly driven by the slightly larger than average pick up in the pull to par on Oat Hill No.1, owing to the increase in the long term interest rate curve. This in combination with the treatment of some of the transaction related fees and the accrued income from fund's underlying investments has led to a higher than normal increase in the NAV.
The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with or better than expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:15 November 2018