Alfresco Software, one of the first vendors in content services market with support for Amazon EKS and Amazon Glacier, delivers capabilities that lower storage costs while increasing speed and scalability

Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management, and information governance software, today announced major product updates to their Digital Business Platform, including support for Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Glacier. Alfresco's support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) empowers solution architects to build modern, cloud-ready applications in record time.

Alfresco makes it easy to move fast, deploy efficiently, and operate securely at an unprecedented scale and to "go global" in just minutes with new enhanced capabilities:

Amazon's long-term, durable and secure storage solution makes a range of use cases dramatically less expensive to support. For example, Alfresco customers wanting to intelligently optimize the storage costs associated with regulatory compliance and legal discovery can now do so at a significant cost savings over on-premises storage. The New Alfresco Digital Workspace Architecture matters, but user experience is paramount. This simple new "out of the box" interface is backed by the power of the Alfresco Application Development Framework (ADF) and designed to accelerate end-user adoption of Alfresco solutions. Providing for the most commonly used functions, it can be easily extended with a vast library of pre-built modular UX components and robust open APIs, allowing Alfresco developers and partners to rapidly create the custom, fit-for-purpose applications their users need.

"We are proud to lead the charge in taking advantage of what the cloud has to offer," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Alfresco. "Alfresco's support for Amazon Glacier unlocks up to 70 percent1 savings when compared to on-premises solutions while offering secure, durable storage for content archiving. And with its query-in-place functionality, Glacier support brings old information back to life by allowing you to run powerful analytics against your archival content with the Alfresco Search and Insight Engine."

We invite everyone interested to experience the new online trial of our Digital Business Platform.

It's real: Reduce product onboarding time from three days to five seconds

Pitney Bowes leveraged a combination of technologies including Alfresco and AWS in the development of their Commerce Cloud platform. Alfresco running on AWS significantly accelerated client onboarding by coordinating a provisioning flow that launches credit checks, sets up a payment account, generates a payment token, and then puts the token in all the right places in all the right systems. The company slashed the onboarding time for a postage payment product offered by Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services from three days to five seconds. New clients can start running mail almost immediately after signing up for an account.

See Alfresco at AWS re:Invent 2018

Alfresco will be exhibiting their Digital Business Platform solutions at AWS re:Invent 2018 in The Quad at the Aria Hotel, November 26-30, 2018, in Las Vegas. The company invites attendees to stop by their booth (#330) to learn more about how the Digital Business Platform helps make business flow for organizations of all sizes. One-on-one meetings and product demonstrations are being scheduled upon request. To hear Alfresco's CTO and Founder talk about what we are exhibiting or to reserve a meeting time, please go to https://www.alfresco.com/events/aws-reinvent-2018

About Alfresco Software, Inc.

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is an enterprise open source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

