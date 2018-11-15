Global markets have been volatile since the first week of October. We said continuously that it would become really nasty if and once currency and credit markets started showing stress. That's where a future market crash would be visible. So far, no real signs of this. Investors must pay special attention to the US Dollar which has been rising in recent weeks because it might reveal valuable insights about the ongoing market volatility. The US Dollar chart below is one that we focus on. This series of higher lows might be the start of something big. However, as there is ...

