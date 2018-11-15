HERE / Tencent selects HERE as global provider of map and places data . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amsterdam - Tencent, one of the world's biggest online service providers, has selected HERE Technologies as their main provider of global map content and places information.



As part of the partnership, HERE will power the mapping platform from Tencent outside of China with its location platform and Places data, including Japan. This platform supports all Tencent products and services, including the well-known chat and instant messaging applications WeChat and QQ.









"Leading companies from around the world and across industries trust HERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data and location services. We're delighted to expand our work with Tencent by supporting its large user base with fresh global maps and accurate places information," said Leon van de Pas, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. "We look forward to exploring further opportunities in our partnership with Tencent in the future."





HERE is the leading global provider of location data and platform services. The company delivers up-to-date and high-quality maps for 200 countries and territories. HERE detects, processes and publishes tens of millions of changes to its map data every week to keep it as fresh as possible. This includes hundreds of millions of places and point addresses worldwide to discover and interact with.





About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

