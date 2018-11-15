m-hance Selected as First UK-based Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Partner

MANCHESTER, England, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

m-hance, a leading provider of software solutions, has been selected by Microsoft as its first UK-based Dynamics 365 nonprofit partner.

This comes following the announcement by Microsoft of its new Dynamics 365 nonprofit strategy, which incorporates elements such as its Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator suite, as well as selected Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Partners.

Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator is a suite of solutions designed to help nonprofits better connect their impact to their fundraising strategies by creating opportunities for interoperability and data transparency across platforms. As a Global Dynamics 365 nonprofit partner, m-hance will bring these capabilities to life through its continued commitment to deliver end to end solutions for nonprofits.

Justin Spelhaug, General Manager at Microsoft Tech for Social Impact states: "We are excited to launch the Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator to drive greater impact in the nonprofit sector. The launch of the Common Data Model for Nonprofits is an unprecedented step that aligns software providers like Microsoft with nonprofits and donors to encourage interoperability and data transparency. The Nonprofit Accelerator brings together solutions built with and for nonprofits by our innovative and global partners who are committed to collaboratively designing systems that embrace shared data standards to deliver true end to end solutions for nonprofits."

Initially, through partners such as m-hance, Microsoft will be focusing on building capabilities across six main areas; constituent management, fundraising, donation management, program delivery, volunteer management and grant and award management.

Alan Moody, CEO at m-hance says: "We are delighted to be selected as Microsoft's first UK-based Dynamics 365 nonprofit partner. It underpins our commitment to the sector where we are already a respected provider of Dynamics 365 solutions having supported leading charities with our tailored NfP 365 products. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Microsoft, enhancing our nonprofit solutions and continuing to work with charities to help them improve the delivery of their mission."

For further information visit http://www.m-hance.com.

About m-hance

m-hance is a leading Microsoft Gold Partner and a respected provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to the not-for-profit sector. With over 20 years' experience, m-hance has helped charities optimise their fundraising campaigns and improve their marketing efforts through Microsoft Dynamics solutions.