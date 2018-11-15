Agillic A/S: Agillic is gaining a foothold in the UK and signs with leading manufacturer of lighting products.

Anouk de Lange, eCommerce & Marketing Head, National Lighting, comments:

'By joining team Agillic we are taking an important step in personalisation through automation. For the past 25 years, we have primarily been focused on offline marketing and we are looking forward to proving the case to our board that omnichannel strategy and execution is the way forward for retailers to survive tomorrow."

Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic, comments:

"Our main strategic objectives are expansion and internationalisation, and I am very satisfied that we are gaining a further foothold in the important UK market and doing so a bit earlier than forecasted. It is always an act of confidence when a client chooses to sign an agreement with us, and we are very much looking forward to helping National Lighting in achieving their strategic business goals."

Mike Weston, Managing Director, Agillic UK, comments:

"It is a great pleasure to be able to welcome National Lighting and we are ready to help them apply a more digital approach and to reap the benefits of personalised marketing communication."

About National Lightning

With 25 years' experience, National Lighting sells lighting products primarily in the B2B space but is now in the process of redefining their business model and selling in the B2C space.

Further information





CEO Jesper Valentin Managing Director Mike Weston Mobile: +45 6093 3630 Mobile: +44 7739 712897 e-mail: jesper.valentin@agillic.com e-mail: mike.weston@agillic.com

About Agillic

Agillic is a Danish software company. Our marketing automation software helps marketers to maximise the use of data, and translate these into relevant and personalised communication, establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our marketing automation software platform uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to analyse data and to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised 1:1 communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, Vita and Storytel.

Agillic's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen First North under the ticker symbol "AGILC". For further information, please visit www.agillic.com





