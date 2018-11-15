HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Raymond Yip plays a VR game from a Russian company that will exhibit at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show, one of four HKTDC events to be held in December.

(From L) Yew Hong Koh, Managing Director, Accenture; Albert Lam, Chief Scientist, Fano Labs; Raymond Yip, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC; Wilson Chong, Chairman, IoT Hong Kong Association; and Franco Lee, Vice Chairman, Licensing & Franchising Association of Hong Kong introduce the event highlights at today's press conference.



Beatrice Lam (BIP Asia), Tel: +852 2584 4049, Email: beatrice.hy.lam@hktdc.org Billy Ng (SmartBiz and Franchising Show), Tel: +852 2584 4393, Email: billy.km.ng@hktdc.org Sunny Ng (Asian E-tailing Summit), Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is organising four events targeting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that will run concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in early December. The events, which include the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), HKTDC SmartBiz Expo, Asian E-tailing Summit and HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show, will help SMEs sharpen their overall competitive edge through the application of new technologies in their business.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Raymond Yip said: "The downside risks for the global economy are presenting challenges to Hong Kong's business community. Alongside various government measures, the HKTDC will present four events next month to help SMEs and micro enterprises rise to the challenge. The events will cover various phases of the supply chain, including R&D [research and development], production, sales, and business expansion. They will help enterprises leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance their competitiveness and cost-effectiveness, expand their business and explore new markets."BIP Forum Promotes Commercialisation of R&D ResultsThe eighth edition of the BIP Asia Forum, organised by the HKTDC together with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Design Centre, will be held on 6-7 Dec. With the theme "IP and Innovation in the New Socio-technological Landscape", this year's forum will feature some 80 internationally acclaimed speakers. "IPHatch", a competition that encourages start-ups to identify and convert valuable intellectual property into assets, and to come up with new ideas that are beneficial to the IP ecosystem, will be launched during the forum."Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific region are showing a growing interest in developing innovation-driven, knowledge-based economies," Mr Yip said. "This not only provides a stimulus to IP trading in the region, but also helps to further consolidate Hong Kong's position as a premier IP trading hub. We expect more than 2,500 industry players from around the world to gather for this year's forum. Together with its concurrent exhibitions, featuring over 90 exhibitors, and Asia IP Exchange, an online platform with a pool of more than 28,000 IP items, the forum is a highly effective marketplace that promotes cooperation among governments, manufacturers, academia, research institutions and businesses, encouraging broader use of IP and technology."Highlights on the first day of the BIP Asia Forum include a Plenary Session with Wang Binying, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); Antony Taubman, Director of the Intellectual Property Division, World Trade Organization (WTO); Freddy Harris, Chair of the ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AWGIPC) and Director General of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia; and Jacqueline Bracha, Deputy Director of the Israel Patent Office. They will speak on the development of the global IP regulatory regime and its socio-technological impact.Representatives from international brands, including Jack Chang, Chairman, Quality Brands Protection Committee of the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment; Philippe Lucet, VP General Counsel, R&D and IP, Nestle SA; and David Upite, Senior Counsel, Procter & Gamble, will outline actionable corporate best practices, both online and offline, for building a strong brand identity and crafting a comprehensive brand-protection strategy. At the keynote luncheon that follows, Benjamin Bai, Vice President & Chief IP Officer of Ant Financial, will share his views on IP and innovation in the new socio-technological landscape.The Global Tech Summit held on the second day of the BIP Asia Forum will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the broader economy, featuring a strong line-up of industry experts including Anita Sengupta, Senior Vice President of Engineering Systems for Virgin Hyperloop One; Olivier Klein, Head of Emerging Technologies of Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services; Shang Hailong, Managing Director of SenseTime Group Limited; Miles Wen, founder & CEO of Fano Labs; and Eric Thain, President of the Artificial Intelligence Society of Hong Kong and General Manager of Hong Kong Express.Various breakout sessions will cover a wide range of topics including business practices, legal tips and developments in the IP market and industry. Other overseas speakers include Yoshinori Nakagawa, Chief Intellectual Property Specialist, Panasonic; Jari Vaario, Head of Asia IP Regulatory, Nokia Technologies; Alan Liu, Director, Global Brand Protection, Asia Pacific, Johnson and Johnson Supply Chain; and Thierry Dubois, Managing Director, Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH.SmartBiz Expo Supports Industrial Upgrading to Enhance SME CompetitivenessThe second edition of the HKTDC Smartbiz Expo will gather more than 520 exhibitors from some 40 countries and regions to showcase the latest business solutions, technology applications and operations support as a one-stop platform. More than 40 seminars will be organised to equip SMEs to upgrade their business, improve competitiveness and explore new markets.The expo will feature three key themes. On the first day, a series of seminars will examine topics on "Industry 4.0", including automation and robotics, cloud computing and IoT. Exhibitors including the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) will showcase "Industry 4.0" solutions for different sectors throughout the expo."Smart city" will be the main theme on the second day of the expo. Representatives from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) will present the smart city blueprint for Hong Kong, while experts will share how big data and 5G mobile communications are helping to build smart cities - and how SMEs can seize the opportunities. Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of smart products and solutions.The theme on the last day will be "E-commerce", with various seminars examining topics such as knowing customers through technologies, chat commerce, cross-border e-commerce and last-mile delivery. Chambers, business associations, e-commerce solution providers as well as the HKTDC Small Order showcase will present solutions that help enterprises develop e-commerce capabilities, from brand development and selecting e-platforms, to logistics arrangement, marketing and data analysis.The Pathfinder zone at the expo will gather exhibitors from 30 countries and region with an aim to foster opportunities in investment partnership, particularly within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Envision Lot zone will exhibit inventions and research findings from around the world, while the Hong Kong Exporters Association and Palexpo, organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, are joining together to organise the first Asia Exhibition of Inventions Hong Kong.Asian E-tailing Summit Helps Develop New Sales ModelE-tailing has been developing exponentially in recent years. According to Euromonitor International, a provider of strategic market research, global online sales in 2017 were worth more than US$1.38 trillion. In China alone, the domestic online sales tally of US$449 billion in 2017 is expected to increase by 21% to US$541 billion in 2018, indicating that there are still great business opportunities to be had.The second edition of the Asian E-tailing Summit, held on 5 Dec, provides a one-stop platform for business professionals and online retail experts to come together and examine the latest trends and market intelligence. Among the highlights this year are the two plenary sessions, with leaders from e-tailing giants, e-commerce marketplaces and platforms, think tanks and brands invited to speak.Under the theme "Advances in Online Retailing Ecosystem: Everything, Everywhere, All the Time", the first plenary session will focus on how this dynamic ecosystem fuels business growth and builds brands. Speakers include Clay Liao, Mobile Technical Solutions Consultant, Google; Jenny Cheung, Head of Corporate Marketing, Microsoft Hong Kong; Cassandra Girard, Global Vice President, Head of Consumer and Travel Industries, SAP Customer Experience; Josephine Chow, co-founder, Head of Expansion, ShopBack; and Abhaya Srivatsan, Health & Beauty Regional Lead, Regional Brand Partnerships, Shopee. The moderator of this session will be Yew Hong Koh, Managing Director, Retail Lead of Greater China, Accenture.The second plenary session, themed "The Belt and Road Initiative: New Digital Horizons", will feature a sharing of insights on how the world's biggest infrastructure initiative will drive cross-border e-commerce. Speakers include Wootinun Sungong, CEO & founder, CloudCommerce; Kevin So, CEO, E-GoGo Ltd; Rishabh Shukla, VP, Business Development, iPrice Group; and Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon.com. Benson Ng, Greater China Digital Hub Lead, Ernst & Young, will be the moderator.At the two concurrent breakout sessions in the afternoon, "Technology: Machine Manpower" and "Big Data: Know Your Customer", the HKTDC will organise three workshops covering mobile checkouts and payment security, omni-channel retailing and e-tailing best practices. Another feature of the summit is the concurrent networking events that generate more collaboration opportunities by building connections and fostering exchange among industry players.In addition, the HKTDC will invite representatives from e-commerce associations in Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, along with representatives from the Hong Kong Electronics and Commerce Association and from ZALORA and YOOX, two famous e-commerce companies in the Asia Pacific region, to attend a roundtable meeting - the first such meeting to be held at the summit - to discuss the prospects for e-commerce in Asia. With the HKTDC as a strategic partner, the winners of the inaugural Asia's Best E-tailing Awards will also be announced on 5 Dec.Franchising Show Offers Chance for Quick Business ExpansionA companion event to the Smartbiz Expo, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show returns in its fourth edition for companies and entrepreneurs looking for franchising brands to identify business partners and gain franchising tips. The event will gather 130 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions.There are four zones in the exhibition: the Hong Kong Food and Beverage zone, Hong Kong Non-Food and Beverage zone, Chinese Mainland zone and International zone which offer plenty of franchising opportunities across different sectors. Brands showcasing franchising opportunities include Kam Cha, Wow Woo Hong Kong Snacks, Taiwan-style beverage brand Chun Feng Milk House, Subway restaurant, the 7-Eleven convenience store, TECHBOB Academy, ANVIO VR Gaming Centre and 24/7 Fitness centre. Franchising consultants and agencies are among the exhibitors offering franchising solutions to help brand owners expand their business.During the fair period, a series of discussions will be organised to provide practical tips for franchising, covering subjects such as kickstarting a franchising business, franchise management technologies, digital world-of-mouth and franchising on Belt and Road markets.Fair websites:SmartBiz Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/smartbizexpoAsian E-tailing Summit: http://www.asianetailingsummit.comBusiness of IP Asia Forum: http://www.bipasiaforum.comHong Kong International Franchising Show: http://www.hktdc.com/hkifsPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2DqvniqAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.