Lucrative Media and Advertising Opportunities Arising in Red Hot Cannabis Industry

Ancillary areas of the cannabis industry, such as marketing and advertising, are enjoying the benefits of being positioned in one of the fastest growing industries in the entire world. Cannabis has emerged as a multi-billion dollar business and leaders in the market are eager to capture the loyalty of consumers. In order to capitalize on this, millions are being spent on products such as advertising, marketing, market research and more. This has resulted in cannabis industry expert media and advertising firms emerging and prepared to capture their share of the lucrative pie that is the marijuana industry. Perfect example is High Times Holdings - High Times Magazine -acquisition of the Green Rush Daily website at the end of the first quarter 2018 and its subsequent integration into the company in the second quarter was expected to increase the amount of ad inventory space by offering a better online store for branded merchandise and new licensing deals that are paying off. Active Companies from around the market with current developments aimed at grabbing a piece of the green rush include: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN), Puration Inc. (OTC:PURA), Player's Network Inc. (OTC:PNTV), Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTC:FRLF), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) BREAKING NEWS: PotNetwork, the cannabis industry's top outlet for financial, political, and industry news is set to launch the first edition of their all-new print magazine. PotNetwork Magazine gives the crack PotNetwork editorial team an opportunity to provide an unparalleled analysis of the untold stories of the cannabis space, while still channeling the unbiased, hard hitting style that has made PotNetwork.com such a sensation.

PotNetwork Magazine will explore every sector of the cannabis industry. From ancillary companies all the way up to growers who directly touch the plant. It will become an indispensable resource for industry leaders and budding entrepreneurs alike. The magazine will include detailed analysis of topics including hemp products, consumption devices, investing & finance, breaking technology and much more.

"There's so many stories that don't get told when you're keeping up with the day's events," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, the parent company of PotNetwork Media Group, Inc. With PotNetwork Magazine, we can tell those stories. Whether it's a vape shop owner or a CEO of a billion-dollar licensed producer, now we can take the time to find out what makes the cannabis industry tick." He added, "For the parent company, publishing a magazine is exciting since it expands and underscores our position as an informational authority to the cannabis industry and our mission as a media company. Simultaneously we remain focused on the rapid growth of our product portfolio of hemp-derived CBD products from our other subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc. (www.DiamondCBD.com ) "

For its inaugural issue, set to come out in Q4 of 2018, PotNetwork Magazine has an exciting slate of stories planned. There will be a close look at the ag-tech sector with a feature on home-grown marijuana, along with an expansive review of the new marriage between the beverage industry and cannabis. PotNetwork Magazine also plans a few in-depth interviews that readers won't want to miss, including their feature article with George Scorsis, the CEO of Liberty Health Sciences, one of the fastest growing medical cannabis companies on the market today.

"With PotNetwork News we tell readers what's going on every day in the cannabis industry," said Brandon A. Dorfman, Editor-in-Chief of PotNetwork. "With PotNetwork Magazine we can give our readers so much more, telling them not only what's going on now, but what happened before and what will happen in the future. It's really an exciting time to be a part of things around here."Read this and more news for POTNat:http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-potn

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Puration Inc. (OTCPK: PURA) recently announced additional detail on the company's third quarter financial report for the period ending September 30, 2018 and how the performance sets the company up to experience even more accelerated growth from here. The third quarter financial statement filed yesterday reported revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 at $868,300 representing an increase of over 400% since the company reported $168,000 for the same period last year. The company also realzed a 50% profit margin reporting a $448,800 bottom line for the nine months ending September 30, 2018. Notably, the company issued no new shares between the second quarter 2018 report and the third quarter 2018 report. "Puration's foray into the cannabis sector started with a patented cannabis extraction process. The company initially intended to become the leading source of quality extract available on the market place. As great as our extraction process was, we just didn't find a much market at that time for differentiated extract. So, we decided to parlay our extract expertise into the production of our own product and the result was EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. We introduced EVERx for the first time early last year (2017) at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sports Festival and earned a toe hold for EVERx into the sports nutrition sector. We realized some initial sales through both physical and online retail outlets. We received some invaluable customer feedback and learned some lessons on beverage distribution the hard way."

Player's Network Inc. (OTCPK:PNTV) and MJ Venture Capital Partners Inc. (OTCPK:MJVP) recently announced a strategic partnership to develop and market non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) based products and their consumer facing ecommerce website GreenLeafPURE.com. PNTV has been working with MJVP for several months to enable PNTV to effectively enter the CBD market. MJVP is providing traditional and digital marketing services, social media marketing, website development and ecommerce services, product distribution, and industry expertise. MJVP initially launched PNTV's CBD brand and product line, Green Leaf PURE, as well as developed their ecommerce website, GreenLeafPURE.com. MJVP has also established an online affiliate program to drive sales from internet-based influencers and affiliates. MJVP strategically positioned the Green Leaf PURE brand to include the highest quality CBD, strongest dosage as well as superior ingredients in their formulations.

Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) earlier this week announced that it has entered into an LOI to acquire Hemp2o, a brand of hemp-infused beverages co-founded by San Francisco cannabis entrepreneur and rapper Gilbert Milam Jr., better known by his stage name Berner. Hemp2o, which offers eight flavors of organic hemp-infused beverages including top selling flavors "Sunset Sherbert", "Strawberry Watermelon", and "Blueberry Apricot", expects to generate over $2.0 million of revenue in calendar 2018. Its beverages are currently sold by national retailers including selected Whole Foods on the W. Coast, 700 Safeway/Albertsons on the W. Coast and in the S. West, selected Target locations in Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as on Amazon.com. The transaction, which involves a combination of both cash and Freedom Leaf stock, is expected to close in December. The addition of Hemp2o to the Freedom Leaf family of CBD brands will expand the spectrum of Freedom Leaf products into virtually every delivery medium, adding beverages to its current SKUs of tinctures, vaporizers, and transdermal creams. The combined companies will also benefit from consolidated production operations and economies of scale on selling through both of the respective companies' sales channels.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA) earlier this week announced that its subsidiary Kannaway, the first hemp lifestyle network to offer cannabidiol (CBD) hemp botanical products, is holding its official European Grand Opening in Prague on Nov. 17-18. The event will allow Kannaway Brand Ambassadors to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company's global executive team and fellow business owners. The company will also launch several new hemp and CBD hemp oil products at the event, further broadening its product line offerings in Europe. "There is great opportunity for us to grow our company internationally in today's rapidly expanding European hemp CBD market," said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. "Starting with this Grand Opening event, we are excited to bring Kannaway's world-class products into this growing market and develop our team of Brand Ambassadors.

