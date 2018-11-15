iResearch Services is a fast-growing Asian market research company gearing up to the challenges facing the research industry in the UK, above all the drive for brand engagement. The Pune (India) -based company launched its thought leadership initiative, called DigiTrust, in November 2017. Combining custom research, content marketing and lead generation, DigiTrust is an emerging topic in the research industry. Since its launch, the concept has been implemented across 7 research projects for some of the world's largest consulting and publishing firms.

DigiTrust helps businesses to position and maintain themselves as thought leaders in their industry. This research-led approach to content strategy targets and engage influencers and business prospects by providing focused relevant custom research of CXO-suite and distributing it to specified individuals. More information on DigiTrust can be found on their website, www.iresearchservices.com.

In a recent scenario, one of America's largest IT firms wanted to understand some of the issues prevailing around cloud storage services. After investigating and understanding the product's USPs, iResearch Services' advisors developed a qualitative and quantitative research methodology to explore the challenges prevailing in the industry. The editorial team then created targeted videos, articles and White Papers addressing issues uncovered in the research. The content was then distributed using various paid, organic channels through online and offline mediums. This led to a 24% higher engagement, generated 130 SQLs and almost 300 MQLs for the business.

Ándrew Newby, Operations Director at iResearch Services: "It's our hunch that businesses keen on innovation and technology will be receptive to DigiTrust. With GDPR in place, companies need to explore innovative ways to engage their prospects, and thought leadership is one of the most promising ways to get there."

iResearch Services is an ISO 20252 27001 company, a member of ESOMAR, CASRO, MRS, MRSI and AMA. It has won Deloitte's Technology Fastest 500 (Asia) (in 2015 2016) and has been rated as one of the top 10 Indian Market Research Companies by Silicon India (2015).

