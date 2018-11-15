Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Host Roluperidone Update and Key Opinion Leader Discussion of Negative Symptoms in CNS/Psychiatric Diseases on November 20, 2018

Additional topics to include review of recent BDNF data with roluperidone and KOL discussion of trans-diagnostic approach to treating negative symptoms in CNS/psychiatry diseases

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a roluperidone update and key opinion leader event on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York. Members of Minerva's senior management will be joined by an expert key opinion leader.

Discussions will feature the following speakers and topics:

Gregory P. Strauss, Ph.D., Assistant Professor; Director: Clinical Affective Neuroscience Laboratory; Director: Georgia Psychiatric Risk Evaluation Program; Department of Psychology, University of Georgia: The trans-diagnostic approach to treating negative symptoms in CNS/psychiatric diseases

Remy Luthringer, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Update on Phase 3 clinical trial with roluperidone and BDNF in CNS diseases, including a review of recent BDNF data with roluperidone

and Jay Saoud, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Summary of single-dose escalation study with roluperidone

Minerva expects to report top-line results from the 12-week double blind phase of an ongoing Phase 3 trial with roluperidone (MIN-101) as monotherapy to treat negative symptoms in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia in mid-2019.

Institutional investors and analysts may RSVP to jporcelli@soleburytrout.com .

Interested parties may access the live video webcast of this presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of Minerva's website at www.minervaneurosciences.com . A webcast replay of the presentation will be posted on the Minerva website approximately two hours after the event.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of current clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone; the timing and scope of future clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone; the clinical and therapeutic potential of roluperidone; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our therapeutic products; the sufficiency of our current cash position to fund our operations; and management's ability to successfully achieve its goals. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether roluperidone will advance further in the clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all, it will receive final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether any of our therapeutic products will be successfully marketed if approved; whether any of our therapeutic product discovery and development efforts will be successful; management's ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2018. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website at www.minervaneurosciences.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact :

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376