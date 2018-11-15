Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.: Graphene 3D Announces Management Changes

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (TSX-V: GGG; OTCQB: GPHBF) ("Graphene 3D" or the "Company") announces leadership changes as Dr. Elena Polyakova has resigned from her positions of co-CEO and director effective today. Dr. Polyakova is planning to pursue an academic career in graphene research and is joining the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials at the National University of Singapore (the "Centre") in a position of Senior Research Fellow. Daniel Stolyarov will transition from co-CEO and serve as the sole CEO of the Company.

Dr. Polyakova's transition has the potential of helping the Company establish a friendly and informal relationship with the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials, one of the world's largest scientific institutions dedicated to graphene research. Exploring potential collaboration opportunities in the future between the Company's research team and the Centre's leading scientists could prove to be very beneficial for both parties given the R&D capabilities and shared expertise in graphene. The Company expects to provide a corporate update shortly that will summarize recent corporate developments and some key growth opportunities.

The Company's CEO, Daniel Stolyarov, stated: "During her work at the Company, Dr. Polyakova was instrumental in establishing a strong technical team for the Company and leading the research and development of innovative graphene materials." Stolyarov added, "Dr. Polyakova's work contributed significantly to the advancement of the Company's core IP portfolio, which our team is committed to bringing to market. We are grateful to Dr. Polyakova for her devoted work and we wish her success in her new endeavors."

Former co-CEO and Director, Dr. Polvakova, stated: "This is an important transition point, both in my career and for the Company. During the course of my appointment as co-CEO, I had the chance to work together with very bright scientific people and have a tremendous amount of confidence in the team's ability. I am most passionate about the fundamental science of graphene, and I believe transitioning to take on this senior research role at this time is a good fit both personally and for the Company." Dr. Polvakova added, "I truly believe in the Company's team and vision and I'm confident that the increasing blend of science and business focuses will set the Company up for success in the near-future."

About the Centre

The NUS Centre for Advanced 2D Materials was created for the conception, characterization, theoretical modeling, and development of transformative technologies based on two-dimensional crystals, such as graphene. Aiming at being a world leader in innovative and emergent materials science, with strong ties to the industry and academia, the Centre will directly contribute to a new generation of scientists and engineers who will have a permanent impact in the society and business enterprise landscape of Singapore, and worldwide. Additional information is available at the Centre's website (https://2dmaterials.nus.edu.sg/).

About Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.

Graphene 3D Lab, Inc. is capitalizing on groundbreaking properties of graphene and other advanced materials. The company is offering high-tech solutions in several areas including:

R&D Materials: These diverse materials have a wide spectrum of commercial, research, and military applications. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., currently offers over 100 graphene and related products to a client list comprised of more than 14,000 customers worldwide, including nearly every Fortune 500 tech company and major research university. Some notable clients include:NASA, Ford Motor Co., GE, Apple, Xerox, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM, and Stanford University. The Company's suite of products is available online at the company's e-commerce platform Graphene Supermarket (Graphene-Supermarket.com).

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers a portfolio of 3D printable filaments. These materials can be purchased through multiple distribution networks worldwide or directly from the web-store BlackMagic3D.com

High Performance Epoxies: Adhesive materials produced by the Company are distributed under G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com.

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of building blocks to R&D facilities in pharmaceutical and agriculture industries, academic institutions, biotechnology, and Hi-Tech companies. This division of Graphene 3D Lab offers a plethora of the substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds. Most of these molecules can be further synthesized as medicinally relevant drug candidates. The production scale varies from grams to multi-kilograms quantities. The division's main expertise lies in the introduction of the various substituents to aromatic rings, a large variety of functional group transformations, and a selective incorporation of halogens in organic molecules, particularly, iodine. These classes of organic molecules have a wide range of application in drug-design, biochemistry, polymer chemistry, electronics and energy. Visit ChemApproach.com for more details.

The Graphene 3D facility is located in Ronkonkoma, NY and is equipped with material processing and analytical equipment. The company has eight US patent applications pending for its technologies. For more information on Graphene 3D Lab Inc., visit www.graphene3dlab.com.

