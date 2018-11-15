EBD Group: Copenhagen Welcomed Over 4,200 Life Science Executives Last Week at BIO-Europe 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY and COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / The highly successful twenty-fourth annual BIO-Europe(R) international partnering conference wrapped up in Copenhagen, Denmark, last week with a record-breaking 4,200+ attendees from the life sciences who engaged in over 26,000 one-to-one partnering meetings vying for 3,145 licensing opportunities on offer. The event welcomed 2,325 companies overall, including 450 delegates from Denmark and Sweden.

The event was produced by EBD Group in conjunction with Copenhagen Capacity, Invest in Skåne, LEO Pharma, Lundbeck Fonden, Novo Holdings, Novo Nordisk and Novozymes.

"We are very pleased with the overwhelming success of BIO-Europe in Copenhagen. Thank you to our hosts throughout the Medicon Valley of Denmark and southern Sweden for their invaluable help presenting this event to facilitate favorable deals among biotech, pharma and investment executives toward the development of therapies and cures," said Anna Chrisman, Managing Director of EBD Group and KNect365 Life Sciences. "We look forward to another great event in Hamburg, Germany, in 2019."

The local hosts Copenhagen Capacity and Invest in Skåne commented that they were "honored and happy to host BIO-Europe 2018 in Copenhagen and hope we got you so hooked that we will see you return in a couple of years to Scandinavia's strongest Life Science cluster Medicon Valley."

The event program highlighted pharma and VC collaborations, the microbiome, European biotech creation, new research in CNS, partnering opportunities with China, cell and gene therapies, digital medicine, and a Startup Slam highlighting the innovations of very early-stage biotech. Look for detailed coverage soon on Partnering Insight.

BIO-Europe(R) 2019 will be held in Hamburg, Germany, November 11-13, 2019, hosted by Life Science Nord.

"As we have seen again by the number of meetings this year in Copenhagen, BIO-Europe is of high importance for the life-science-sector," said Dr. Hinrich Habeck, Managing Director of Life Science Nord Management GmbH. "We are excited to be regional host of BIO-Europe in 2019 for the third time. The conference once again will provide the opportunity to present the Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein life science region as an innovative, attractive and cosmopolitan location to more than 4,000 conference attendees."

For springtime partnering, be sure to consider BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2019, March 25-27 in Vienna, Austria.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, BioEquity Europe, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase and China Showcase) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

