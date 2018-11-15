

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales advanced by 0.8 percent in October following a revised 0.1 percent dip in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a jump in auto sales, retail sales still rose by 0.7 percent in October after edging down by 0.1 percent in September. Ex-auto sales had been expected to increase by 0.5 percent.



