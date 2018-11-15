LG SIGNATURE Partners With Designer Alessandro Mendini For Exclusive Art Series

Premium Brand's Perfect Blend of Minimalist Aesthetics and Seamless Functionality Highlighted via Contemporary Artists' Works

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE will be hosting the LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK 2018, a series of exhibitions curated by renowned Italian designer and architect Alessandro Mendini. Showcasing the brand's premium image and unparalleled design, the seven-day exhibition will be staged during November and December, starting in Germany, before heading to Russia and finally, Spain. The exhibition will emphasize LG SIGNATURE's minimalist design philosophy and its natural alignment with the best of a contemporary art; pairing its luxury lineup with artworks by prominent artists such as Anish Kapoor, Daniel Buren and Carla Accardi (Courtesy Galleria Massimo Minini Italy).

The most intriguing aspect of this unique art series lies in how Alessandro Mendini will interpret LG SIGNATURE's design language to create something compelling and new, yet exhibiting all the hallmarks of LG's premium brand. Alessandro Mendini is creating a scenographic display in black and white - and incorporating metal elements - to echo the unrivalled quality of the company's products. "I have always been very intrigued by these LG SIGNATURE products because they are extremely unique. I believe they are the highest quality in the world, both from the point of view of technology and from the point of view of design aesthetics," said Alessandro Mendini. "This week is useful for me in experimenting with these objects in Europe, to show them and connect them directly to the art phenomenon."

A series of contemporary artworks that perfectly harmonize with LG SIGNATURE's instantly-recognizable aesthetics will be exhibited along with the ultra-premium lineup. On display will be the company's refined OLED TV, refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, wine cellar, dryer, and bottom-freezer refrigerator, as well as important furniture pieces from prestigious homeware brands such as Cassina, Cappellini, Magis. The minimalist setting envisioned by Alessandro Mendini, in combination with the artworks and LG's appliances, will create an elegant, luxurious environment that celebrates the convergence of art and superior product design.

The LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK 2018's stop in Germany (Frankfurt, November 17 - 22) will feature a strong focus on the connection between Bauhaus' and LG SIGNATURE's pursuit of artistic and functional balance. Bauhaus, the celebrated German school of design founded in 1919, sought to unify various disciplines to create a cohesive whole, echoing what LG has achieved with its distinctive products.

"We're extremely pleased and excited for this opportunity to work with the legendary Alessandro Mendini as well as luxurious homeware brands - Cassina, Magis, and Galleria Massimo Minini Italy," said Brina Na, Europe Region President & CEO. "To bring all these amazing artworks, modern furniture pieces and our own groundbreaking technology into a space that represents the beauty of minimalism is an absolute privilege. This series will give visitors a chance to gain a deeper understanding of our LG SIGNATURE brand and see its innate relationship to the best of modern art and design"

