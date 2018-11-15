Patients in EU5 countries ask their doctors for specific medications - and often receive them

Despite the lack of direct-to-consumer promotion, frequent brand requests from EU5 patients drive prescribing behaviour, DRG Digital | Manhattan Research data show

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over half of consumers across the EU5 markets reported asking their doctor for a specific medication in the past 12 months - and half of these patients said they were always prescribed the requested drug. In some countries and conditions, product requests and resultant prescribing were higher:

In Spain , 78% of cancer patients requested a specific medication, and 64% said they always received it.

, 78% of cancer patients requested a specific medication, and 64% said they always received it. In France , 76% of respiratory patients requested a specific treatment, with 57% saying they always received it.

"These data underscore a need for pharmaceutical firms to provide patients with condition information online and at the point of care," said Gintare Greenfeld, Senior Patient Analyst at DRG Digital. "We find that one third of EU5 consumers are searching online when experiencing new symptoms. Directing these patients to non-promotional education and support resources can improve consumer perception of a manufacturer - and potentially inform a product request."

When it comes to supporting patients, pharmaceutical firms are perceived particularly harshly in Germany, where just 22% of consumers see drug companies providing patients with anything more than the most basic resources. Consumer perceptions of patient support are only slightly better in the UK, where 25% of consumers are aware of beyond-the-pill offerings from pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"With brands focused on promotional efforts for healthcare professionals in EU5 markets, many pharmaceutical companies neglect to offer any quality communications centred on the patient," said Jeff Wray, Director of Europe and APAC Research at DRG Digital. "However, we see strong unmet need for education and support from the pharmaceutical industry among consumers in these markets, and companies can meet that need with non-promotional resources."

DRG Digital | Manhattan Research has expanded its European research offering in 2018, opening a London office anchored by Mr. Wray and European Commercial Director Carlos Casanova. The company has also added to its portfolio of European studies, which include the long running Taking the Pulse Europe physician studies and Cybercitizen Health Europe patient studies, along with a new study publishing in December entitled Global Multichannel Payer Communication. That study will feature insights into pricing and reimbursement stakeholders' information-seeking and decision-making behaviours across several European and global markets. A poster presentation drawing on a related study of U.S. payers was accepted for presentation at this week's congress of The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR).

The aforementioned findings come from Manhattan Research's 2018 Cybercitizen Health Europe 2018 study of 3,000 consumers in the UK (600), Germany (600), France (600), Italy (600), and Spain (600). Full results of the studies, fielded online during fall 2018, are available to pharmaceutical companies and industry partners. To request information about patient, physician and payer studies, specific data segments or study methodology, email Digital@TeamDRG.com.

