Europe Corrugated Box Market Demand is Expected to Reach Around 25 Million Tons Shipments in 2022: Ken Research

Key Trends
- Increase in various industries such as foodstuffs, beverages, agricultural produce and fresh food, consumer appliances, textiles, chemicals and related products will increase the reach of end users towards corrugated box manufacturers.
- Increasing the demand of safe and cushioned packaging of the product will augment the growth of Europe Corrugated box market.
- Rise in use of lighter corrugated boxes will also drive the future of Europe corrugated box industry
Corrugated Box market set for consolidation:Europe's corrugated packaging market is highly fragmented in nature. The market is consolidating as few players are seeking to achieve production scale and reach. Approximately, 10 deals have been completed or announced during the period January 2017 to June 2017. This number has almost tripled since 2011. In 2016, 30 acquisitions and mergers have been concluded including 13 UK operators.
Growth in E-Commerce: The growth in the internet shopping, stimulated by the growing use of smartphones as well as the increasing proportion of tech-savvy consumers, has a positive effect on corrugated demand. The trend of using lighter containerboard is expected to persist in the packaging market. The industry will continue to invest to address the rise in online order shipments, food waste with the usage of eco-friendly packaging material.
Paper Price Inflationset to be constant: Paper price inflation is expected to continue in Europe until the prices match the global value. Increase in the cost of the raw materials such as paper and Kraft liner will act as catalysts to the corrugated box industry growth in Europe. Due to shortage in Kraft paper, there will be increased substitution for recycled materials. B-Flute, BC-Flute and C Flute would facilitate growth in shipments by 2022.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "EuropeCorrugated Box Market Outlook To 2022 - By Box Type (Die-Cut, Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads), By End User (Foodstuffs, Corrugated Board Converters, Agricultural Produce &Fresh Food, Beverages and Others)" believe that promoting better regulations, procurement of automatic and updated technology machines from different countries and increased investment by companies for fulfilling the Kraft paper demand will aid the corrugated box market.
Europe corrugated box market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2019-2023. Use of corrugated for display/promotional packs, POPs and dispensers and the emergence of E-commerce industries are expected to have positive impact on the overall revenue of corrugated box market.
Key Segments Covered
- Type of Box
- Die Cut
- Others: Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads
- Type of End Users
- Foodstuff
- Corrugated Board Converters
- Agricultural Produce
- Fresh Food
- Beverages
- Others
- Type of Flute
- B Flute
- BC Flute
- C Flute
- E Flute
- Micro Flute
- Others
- Regions
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Poland
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Austria
- Belgium
- Romania
- Sweden
- Hungary
- Switzerland
- Norway
Key Target Audience
Manufacturers of corrugated boxes
Importers and exporters of corrugated boxes
Traders, distributors, and suppliers of corrugated boxes
End users
Companies Covered:
- Grigeo
- DS Smith
- Smurfit Kappa
- International Paper
- Mondi
- WestRock
- SAICA
- Model
- Dunapack Packaging
- Palm Verpackungsgruppe
- Others
