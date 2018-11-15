Europe Corrugated Box Market Demand is Expected to Reach Around 25 Million Tons Shipments in 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Trends

Increase in various industries such as foodstuffs, beverages, agricultural produce and fresh food, consumer appliances, textiles, chemicals and related products will increase the reach of end users towards corrugated box manufacturers.

Increasing the demand of safe and cushioned packaging of the product will augment the growth of Europe Corrugated box market.

Rise in use of lighter corrugated boxes will also drive the future of Europe corrugated box industry

Corrugated Box market set for consolidation:Europe's corrugated packaging market is highly fragmented in nature. The market is consolidating as few players are seeking to achieve production scale and reach. Approximately, 10 deals have been completed or announced during the period January 2017 to June 2017. This number has almost tripled since 2011. In 2016, 30 acquisitions and mergers have been concluded including 13 UK operators.





Growth in E-Commerce: The growth in the internet shopping, stimulated by the growing use of smartphones as well as the increasing proportion of tech-savvy consumers, has a positive effect on corrugated demand. The trend of using lighter containerboard is expected to persist in the packaging market. The industry will continue to invest to address the rise in online order shipments, food waste with the usage of eco-friendly packaging material.

Paper Price Inflationset to be constant: Paper price inflation is expected to continue in Europe until the prices match the global value. Increase in the cost of the raw materials such as paper and Kraft liner will act as catalysts to the corrugated box industry growth in Europe. Due to shortage in Kraft paper, there will be increased substitution for recycled materials. B-Flute, BC-Flute and C Flute would facilitate growth in shipments by 2022.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "EuropeCorrugated Box Market Outlook To 2022 - By Box Type (Die-Cut, Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads), By End User (Foodstuffs, Corrugated Board Converters, Agricultural Produce &Fresh Food, Beverages and Others)" believe that promoting better regulations, procurement of automatic and updated technology machines from different countries and increased investment by companies for fulfilling the Kraft paper demand will aid the corrugated box market.

Europe corrugated box market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2019-2023. Use of corrugated for display/promotional packs, POPs and dispensers and the emergence of E-commerce industries are expected to have positive impact on the overall revenue of corrugated box market.

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/europe-corrugated-box-market/170611-100.html

Key Segments Covered

Type of Box

Die Cut

Others: Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads

Type of End User s

Foodstuff

Corrugated Board Converters

Agricultural Produce

Fresh Food

Beverages

Others

Type of Flute

B Flute

BC Flute

C Flute

E Flute

Micro Flute

Others

Regions

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Poland

Turkey

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Austria

Belgium

Romania

Sweden

Hungary

Switzerland

Norway

Key Target Audience

Manufacturers of corrugated boxes

Importers and exporters of corrugated boxes

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of corrugated boxes

End users

Companies Covered:

Grigeo

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

Mondi

WestRock

SAICA

Model

Dunapack Packaging

Palm Verpackungsgruppe

Others

Related Reports

India Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2023 - by Ply/Box Type (3ply, 5ply, 7ply and 9ply), by End User (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by Slotted, Die-Cue Box and Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on India corrugated box Market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, market segmentation by type of ply/box (3ply, 5ply, 7ply and 9ply), by end user (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP and Others), by type of box (Slotted, Die-Cue and Others), by type of Box (Colored and Non-colored), by Organized and Unorganized market and by Domestic and Exports Sales. Major players in India corrugated box market (Worth Peripherals, TGI Packaging Ltd., OJI India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Horizon Packs Ltd., Jayaraj Fortune Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Supack Industries Pvt. Ltd., Chaitanya Packaging Pvt. Ltd., CEL Packaging, Hariwansh Packaging Pvt. Ltd., CJ Corporation, Paper Containers India Pvt. Ltd., Wadpack Pvt. Ltd. and BL Containers Pvt. Ltd.). The report also covers Value Chain Analysis, Investment model to set up a corrugated box plant in India, Government regulations, buying decision parameters from end user point of view, Snapshot on India Kraft paper market, Export and Import trade scenario, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

Japan Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2022 - By type of box (Slotted, Die-Cut and Others), by End Users (Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Electrical Appliances and Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents & Cosmetics, Ceramics, Glassware & Sundries, Mail Order, Parcel Delivery & Moving, Other Foods, Textile Products And Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Japan corrugated box Market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, segmentation by type of box (Slotted, Die-Cut and Others), by end user (Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Electrical Appliances And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents & Cosmetics, Ceramics, Glassware & Sundries, Mail Order, Parcel Delivery & Moving, Other Foods, Textile Products And Others), by type of flute (Single, Double and Triple), By color and Non-Color and by Region (Kanto, Kinki, Chubu, Okinawa and Others). Major players have been profiled in the report including Rengo Co. Ltd, OJI Holding Corporation, Chuoh Pack Industry Co. Ltd., Tomoku Co. Ltd., Kariya Shiki Co., Ltd., Hiradan Corporation, Aichi Corrugated Cardboard Co. Ltd., Itoh Corrugated Industrial Co. Ltd., Ryohei Corrugated Co., Ltd. (Hako Hira Cardboard Kabushikiisha), Taiyo Corporation Ltd., Maruichi Corporations, Misuzu-Shigyou Inc, DAIO Packaging Co. Ltd., Tokai Paper Co. Ltd., Dynapac Corporation and Yamakoh, Co. Ltd., Dainippon Pax Kyoto Corporation). The report also covers Value Chain Analysis, Government regulations, buying decision parameters from end user point of view, Snapshot on Japan Kraft paper, corrugated board market, Export and Import trade scenario, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

China Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2022 - By End Users (Electronics and Consumer Appliances, Food and Beverage, Beauty and Personal Care, Others), By Wall Type (Single Walled, Double Walled, Triple Walled), by Colored and Non Colored Boxes

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the China corrugated box Market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and genesis to corrugated box market in China, China corrugated box market size by revenue, China corrugated box market segmentation by type of box (single walled, double walled and triple walled), by end user (FMCG, Beauty and Personal, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by Type (Color and non colored) and by type of players (Organized and Unorganized). Major players covered in the report include Xiamen Hexing, MYS Group, Rengo, Shanying, Bingxin, Yeun Foong Yu, Pacific Millennium and Shengda Group). The report also covers Value Chain Analysis, investment model to set up a corrugated box plant in China, Government regulations, buying decision parameters from end user point of view, Snapshot on China Kraft paper market, Export and Import trade scenario, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

