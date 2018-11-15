SentryOne has onboarded a new Software Development Engineering team out of its Dublin City Centre, Ireland, office to accommodate their rapidly-growing EMEA footprint. Since opening in May 2018, the Irish subsidiary has quickly become entrenched in the EMEA Microsoft Data Platform community.

"Dublin was an obvious choice for the location of our EMEA office due to Ireland's high-quality talent, its inviting culture of commerce, and IDA Ireland's invaluable support," said SentryOne CEO Bob Potter. "Our presence in Dublin provides increased access to and collaboration with the Microsoft Inside Sales Team, Solution Sales Professionals, and Technology Solutions Professionals responsible for Data Platform and premier channel partners throughout EMEA."

SentryOne Founder and CTO Greg Gonzalez realized that the company could exponentially accelerate engineering productivity by tapping into the high-quality pool of engineers residing in EMEA. A significant portion of the company's future EMEA headcount expansion will be in software engineering, in addition to other business functions such as marketing and finance.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft has strengthened since we opened SentryOne EMEA, and we're eager to see where our continued growth in EMEA takes our partnership," said Gonzalez.

The company's EMEA team expansion follows the recent Microsoft announcement that it's adding 200 new jobs to its Dublin campus, bringing the total number of Ireland-based Microsoft team members to more than two thousand.

"IDA Ireland's high-growth businesses like SentryOne represent an increasingly important part of Ireland's high-tech business ecosystem," said Mary Buckley, Executive Director IDA Ireland. "Today's expansion is further evidence of Ireland's ability to attract high-value investments from leading companies as they grow their international businesses from Ireland."

