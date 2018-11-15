Motiv Inc.: Motiv Ring Expands International Footprint and Delivers Industry-First Sizing Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Inc., creators of breakthrough wearable technology, today announced an increase of its product availability through new international availability and a new digital sizing set alternative.

Motiv Ring's international expansion will be through its website MyMotiv.com. Featured countries include: North America (Canada), Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland), as well as Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.

Good fit is imperative to great functionality. To date, Motiv Ring users select their sizes after receiving a physical sizing kit in the mail. Releasing in Open Beta , Motiv Ring users will now have the additional option of determining their Motiv size via a digital sizing kit. This new virtual sizing experience uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision to provide an instant, frictionless sizing experience to users all over the world. To begin, users can download the free Motiv app, take a photo of their hand, and follow the instructions to get sized.

In addition to growing its digital presence, Motiv Ring will also expand its physical footprint to brick and mortar Smartech stores across eight major European markets. Smartech is the destination for gadgets and innovation, and is found in famed European department stores including Selfridges (London), Printemps (Paris), and KaDeWe (Berlin.)

"This expansion addresses two pressing requests from our customers: more world-wide availability and a one step, instantaneous sizing option," said Tejash Unadkat, CEO of Motiv. "Motiv Ring is beloved for its ease, size and functionality, and we want as many people as possible to be able to conveniently access and purchase our technology, anytime and anywhere. By expanding to more countries, and simplifying the sizing process, we're making the experience more seamless for our international users and growing the Motiv community."

About Motiv Inc.

Founded in 2013, Motiv is a breakthrough wearable technology company focused on designing products that fit seamlessly into people's lives and keep them living better. Motiv creates products people want to wear, are easy to use and deliver meaningful experiences. Motiv's first product, Motiv Ring, is sold internationally. Motiv's US users can find it online at mymotiv.com, Amazon and Nordstrom, and in b8ta stores nationwide; Motiv's full list of non-US availability can be found here. The Motiv App is available in both the App Store and on Google Play. Learn more about availability and product at www.mymotiv.com , and connect with Motiv on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .