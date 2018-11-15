Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in Benchmark's Discovery One-on-One Conference

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that its management team will present at the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference being held November 29, 2018 at The Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.
Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Dr. von Jako will outline Dynatronics' growth strategy and discuss the Company's recent acquisitions. A copy of the presentation materials will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dynatronics.com.
The Benchmark Conference will showcase a select group companies across various industry sectors. 'We look forward to gaining exposure to the broad base of investors at the conference, as this is our first time participating at the Benchmark Conference,' said Dr. von Jako.
About Dynatronics Corporation
Dynatronics designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.
Contact:
Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Jim Ogilvie
(801) 727-1755
jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com
For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
