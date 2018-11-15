At the request of Aino Health AB, Aino Health AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 16, 2018. Security name: Aino Health TO 1 -------------------------------- Short name: AINO TO 1 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011642222 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162466 -------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 5,95 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Aino Health AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2018- November 29, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 29, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.