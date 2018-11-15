sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,28 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JM6M ISIN: CA35954B1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0K9 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,276
0,307
15:54
0,283
0,294
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FSD PHARMA INC0,280,00 %