Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of Dr. Stewart McGlashan as the Company's Director of Project Development.

Dr. McGlashan brings over 20 years of experience as a business manager, inventor and investor while operating in a global capacity within the agribusiness, food, energy, engineering, clean technology and environmental sectors. He brings a diverse portfolio of experiences and a unique skill set that applies to challenging projects requiring different approaches to build success and business resilience. Dr. McGlashan has previously taken companies from early-stage development to producing commercial outcomes in the biodegradable plastics, waste-to-energy, renewable fertilizers, waste processing, biofuels and biosecurity technology industries.

Dr. McGlashan is expected to be involved in overseeing, managing, and monitoring Asterion's projects from an executive level.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Stewart McGlashan as a part of our team," said Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "His comprehensive experience and education, exemplifies leadership and team management within business innovation and transformation. It also demonstrates Dr. McGlashan's proactive and pragmatic development and execution of strategies, where he strives to successfully achieve milestones to meet business needs."

Dr. McGlashan commented, "I am delighted to join an excellent team delivering a project that has the potential to benefit so many lives. I look forward to driving Asterion's projects forward to commercial reality."

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in organic medical cannabis with a goal of becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

