Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - First Vanadium Corp. (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the opening on November 15, 2018, the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States will change to FVANF. The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange remains as FVAN.

First Vanadium (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, 6 miles south of I-80 and the town of Carlin, Nevada. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit, considered the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States-Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

Results for 53 drill holes of the 69-hole Phase 2 drill campaign on the Carlin Vanadium deposit are pending from the assay lab.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

