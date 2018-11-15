Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Tremaine to the leadership team as it's new Installation Manager.

"We are very fortunate to have found someone with Matthew's background, work experience and knowledge around the installing of technology in numerous different environments." said Tim Ummel, CEO. "Not only has Matt traveled the world coordinating installations in some of the most challenging locations for Clear Channel, he has a long history with customer service. On top of that he has a true love for the game of golf. He is clearly a unique talent and we could not be more pleased to have him on the team as we prepare for the numerous new course installs lined up for 2019".

As a graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a degree in Business Management, Matthew Tremaine is also completing his Master of Science in Software Engineering at Arizona State University. In addition to his time at Clear Channel, Tremaine supported a network of over 10,000 global vendors and coordinated project scheduling along with serving as a key member of the US Onboarding Team while with Basware. Before joining IZON Golf, he oversaw a $10M territory and account for TaylorMade / Adidas Golf in their military and large retail accounts division.

"This opportunity to join the team at IZON Golf and utilize all of my skill sets at one company is very exciting for me" said Tremaine. "Blending my passion for golf along with my successful track record of managing so many customers is a great challenge I am ready to take on. Golf courses are located in numerous types of environments and with our disruptive tablet technology we will not only be the most affordable option in the market, but the most reliable."

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers & manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well.

