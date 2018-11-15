BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Results of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting of the Company which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Resolution 1 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,076,657 (99.93%)

Votes Against: 63,884 (0.07%)

Votes Withheld: 16,805

Resolution 2 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,070,583 (99.93%)

Votes Against: 64,958 (0.07%)

Votes Withheld: 21,805

Resolution 3 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 3 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,404,363 (99.16%)

Votes Against: 735,844 (0.84%)

Votes Withheld: 17,139

Resolution 4 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 4 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,399,475 (99.15%)

Votes Against: 737,252 (0.85%)

Votes Withheld: 20,619

Resolution 5 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 5 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,097,058 (99.95%)

Votes Against: 43,483 (0.05%)

Votes Withheld: 16,805

Resolution 6 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 6 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,947,613 (99.81%)

Votes Against: 168,713 (0.19%)

Votes Withheld: 41,020

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



15 November 2018