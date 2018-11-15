BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, November 15
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Results of General Meeting
Following the General Meeting of the Company which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.
Resolution 1 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 87,076,657 (99.93%)
Votes Against: 63,884 (0.07%)
Votes Withheld: 16,805
Resolution 2 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 87,070,583 (99.93%)
Votes Against: 64,958 (0.07%)
Votes Withheld: 21,805
Resolution 3 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 3 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 86,404,363 (99.16%)
Votes Against: 735,844 (0.84%)
Votes Withheld: 17,139
Resolution 4 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 4 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 86,399,475 (99.15%)
Votes Against: 737,252 (0.85%)
Votes Withheld: 20,619
Resolution 5 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 5 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 87,097,058 (99.95%)
Votes Against: 43,483 (0.05%)
Votes Withheld: 16,805
Resolution 6 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 6 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 86,947,613 (99.81%)
Votes Against: 168,713 (0.19%)
Votes Withheld: 41,020
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
15 November 2018