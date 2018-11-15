sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2018 | 15:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 15

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Results of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting of the Company which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Resolution 1 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,076,657 (99.93%)

Votes Against: 63,884 (0.07%)

Votes Withheld: 16,805

Resolution 2 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,070,583 (99.93%)

Votes Against: 64,958 (0.07%)

Votes Withheld: 21,805

Resolution 3 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 3 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,404,363 (99.16%)

Votes Against: 735,844 (0.84%)

Votes Withheld: 17,139

Resolution 4 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 4 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,399,475 (99.15%)

Votes Against: 737,252 (0.85%)

Votes Withheld: 20,619

Resolution 5 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 5 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 87,097,058 (99.95%)

Votes Against: 43,483 (0.05%)

Votes Withheld: 16,805

Resolution 6 was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 6 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 86,947,613 (99.81%)

Votes Against: 168,713 (0.19%)

Votes Withheld: 41,020

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

15 November 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire