New Star Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 15 November 2018, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, which is available at www.nsitplc.com.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for % (of votes cast excl. withheld) Votes against % (of votes cast excl. withheld) Total (excl. withheld and third party discretionary Votes withheld Resolution 1 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 2 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 3 Resolution 3 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 4 47,866,874 99.57 208,906 0.43 48,075,780 0 Resolution 5 47,866,874 99.57 208,906 0.43 48,075,780 0 Resolution 6 47,866,874 99.57 208,906 0.43 48,075,780 0 Resolution 7 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 8 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 9 48,074,463 100.00 0 0.00 48,074,463 1,317 Resolution 10 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 11 48,074,463 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0 Resolution 12 48,075,780 100.00 0 0.00 48,075,780 0

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

15 November 2018