15.11.2018 | 15:49
New Star Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 15

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 15 November 2018, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, which is available at www.nsitplc.com.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for% (of votes cast excl. withheld)Votes against% (of votes cast excl. withheld)Total (excl. withheld and third party discretionaryVotes withheld
Resolution 148,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 248,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7803
Resolution 348,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 447,866,87499.57208,9060.4348,075,7800
Resolution 547,866,87499.57208,9060.4348,075,7800
Resolution 647,866,87499.57208,9060.4348,075,7800
Resolution 748,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 848,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 948,074,463100.0000.0048,074,4631,317
Resolution 1048,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 1148,074,463100.0000.0048,075,7800
Resolution 1248,075,780100.0000.0048,075,7800

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

15 November 2018


