Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: ORI) (the "Company" or "Orion") a cannabis life science company, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Bennett, President and Founder of Bennett's Choice, to its advisory board.

Matthew Bennett is a leader in improving recovery from concussions and preventing neurological disease. He has successfully pitched on Dragons' Den and partnered with world renowned coaches to promote the importance of nourishing the brain by way of his patented formulations. His rehabilitation and performance medicine background has allowed him to heal the lives of professional athletes across all major sport leagues, actors, actresses and singers. Matthew will share his natural medicine-based experience to boost Orion contracts with professional athletes, teams and academies by promotion of the positive effects of Orion products. Matthew will work to establish easy and accessible ways to help the athletes sleep and recovery which empowers their performance and life for optimal active pain-free living.

"We are excited to announce Matthew Bennett as the first member of Orion Nutraceutical's advisory board," said Jonathan Fiteni, CEO of Orion. "His in-depth work in the field of sports therapy and health and wellness issues will prove to be invaluable in developing new products, connecting Orion with sports professionals and furthering our stated goal of becoming a global presence in the world of sports medicine."

Matthew developed his company with the vision of being able to provide an affordable relief aid to those suffering from injury. Utilizing the principles of medicine, the company began to come into fruition as research showcased the efficacy of nourishing the brain. Matthew embraces the resilience, tenacity, persistence and pride he developed during his professional development. He has helped heal those suffering from countless physical injury, emotional trauma and dysfunctional performance. His unique experience is why the company has achieved great milestones and the global community to help recovery and nourish the brain and body for optimal performance.

"While healing professional and amateur athletes for over a decade, I witnessed the impact of concussions on their family and career," said Matthew Bennett, President and Founder of Bennett's Choice. "In joining the advisory board for Orion Nutraceuticals, I'm looking forward to bringing my wealth of experience in developing cannabis derived medicines, creating effective sports therapies and marketing these products to the world."

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to of the Company to Matthew Bennett for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.44 per share for two years. The effective date of the grant of option is November 13, 2018. The stock options granted will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and will have the required four months hold period legend, pursuant to the Policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

About Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. aims to set a new standard in cannabis life science by producing and developing innovative products with key strategic partners in the industry. In conjunction with its professional sports strategic alliances, the company is poised to advance research and development in the plant science sector, deliver science-based products and services, and market CBD therapies to the mainstream with proprietary brands and products. Medic-Oasis, Orion's subsidiary, has submitted its application for an ACMPR license and is currently under review with Health Canada. Build out is expected to begin in Q1 2019, with completion of the 30,000 square foot facility expected by Q3 2019. Orion Nutraceuticals is partners with Colombian based medical cannabis corporation FCM Global. FCM supplies pharmaceutical, nutritional, wellness, and cosmetic companies in legal markets worldwide with customized medical cannabis extracts, oils, and isolates at commercial scale. Orion shares trade in Canada on the CSE under the symbol ORI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathan Fiteni, CEO

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.orionnutra.ca

Investor Relations

Robin Linden, Director

1.604.313.2768

investors@orionnutra.ca

Keep up to date with Orion on our social media channels:

Twitter: @orionnutra

Facebook: @orionnutra

Instagram: @orionnutra

LinkedIn: @orionnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.