MetalNRG Plc - Result of General Meeting

15thNovember 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Result of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (LON:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to announce that the resolution to approve the adoption of new Articles of Association, as set out in the formal Notice of General Meeting dated 19thOctober 2018, was proposed at the General Meeting held earlier today and duly approved by shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

