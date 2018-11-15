sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2018 | 15:55
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MetalNRG Plc - Result of General Meeting

MetalNRG Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15thNovember 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Result of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (LON:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to announce that the resolution to approve the adoption of new Articles of Association, as set out in the formal Notice of General Meeting dated 19thOctober 2018, was proposed at the General Meeting held earlier today and duly approved by shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

© 2018 PR Newswire