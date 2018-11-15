EarthWater, PLC: EarthWater Sponsors Josh Herzing and Team 3p OffRoad Racing in 51st Annual Baja 1000 Race

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / EarthWater www.EarthWater.com, a Texas based health and wellness company that makes mineral-infused, high-alkaline beverages designed to provide benefits such as boosting immunity, maintaining nutrient levels in the body's cells and reducing toxins, is proud to sponsor Professional Baja Driver Josh Herzing and the 3p OffRoad Team https://3poffroad.com/ as the team competes in the 51st Annual Baja 1000 Race (a 806 Mile - 36-Hour Race) http://score-international.com.

WHAT: 51st Annual SCORE Baja 1000 desert race. (The final round of 4-race 2018 SCORE World Desert Championship)*

WHEN: Racing - November 14th-18th, 2018

WHERE: Start/Finish: Ensenada-Baja California, Mexico (Track Info: 65 miles south-U.S./Mexico Border at San Diego)

WHO: Nearly 300 racers from 38 U.S. States and 18 countries in both Pro and Sportsman classes, to include cars, trucks, UTVs, motorcycles and quads.

*Racer Chassis Inspections started Monday, November 12th and racing culminates with official results and awards Sunday, November 18th in Escanaba BC, Mexico.

The Baja 1000 is the most legendary and anticipated off-road race ever, with celebrities, professional athletes and general racers competing in the grueling 36-hour race across some of North America's toughest terrain. The winners will receive a cash purse and the bragging rights to the largest race in North America!

3p will be racing in a 2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000 with a team of 20 members made up of employees and family, including four drivers, four co-drivers plus a large "Chase Team" (support for vehicle fuel, supplies and repairs).

Team 3p Pro Driver Josh Herzing stated, "In this extreme terrain, weather, long periods of no sleep and a terrible diet, our entire team will rely on the nutrients, minerals and the power of EarthWater to get us to the finish line. After sampling this product from Dr. Liza Leal (https://earthwater.com/drlizalealbio). I personally used it during our Vegas to Reno race (longest off-road race in the U.S.) a few months ago. I used it while in the race car when it was 120 degrees outside, normally in the car for 300 miles plus I find myself fatiguing, but with the EarthWater product was able to keep driving! The day after the race I am usually drained physically and mentally but after using EarthWater I had the energy to start driving on our 31-hour drive home! We look forward to tackling this race as a team and know with EarthWater on our side we will have the power to get on the podium!"

EarthWater Medical Advisor, Dr. Liza Leal stated, "Extreme sports push you to your physical and mental limits sending your physiological chemistry into overdrive literally. EarthWater and the 70 trace minerals hydrate our team to maintain their edge during stressful situations and allow peak performance, while others stop for IV rehydration. To maintain the momentum of a 48-hour non-stop pace in the desert, EarthWater is my choice for all our top athletes and those of us who want to continue to be weekend warriors."

EarthWater President, Cash Riley, Jr., stated, "We're excited to support a high endurance team and a high endurance race like the BAJA 1000 - where teams are running day and night and nerves are thin. We are confident our naturally hydrating water loaded with trace minerals from planet earth, should help endure the long hours and severe dehydration. Sending our best wishes to the entire team."

About EarthWater

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company, manufacturing mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with the proprietary Hydration Molecular Complex (HMC), using 100% natural, proprietary blends of organic fulvic and humic complexes mined from deep within the earth's surface. Fulvic and humic minerals have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be emailed to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528134/EarthWater-Sponsors-Josh-Herzing-and-Team-3p-OffRoad-Racing-in-51st-Annual-Baja-1000-Race