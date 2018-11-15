The Chinese-based manufacturer has closed a deal for the supply of its inverter solutions to the large-scale solar project in southern Vietnam. Sungrow says it has deployed a total of 1 GW of solar projects in Vietnam.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has closed an agreement with French industrial group Bouygues for the supply of its SG3125HV-MV containerized inverter solution. It is set to be installed at a 201 MW solar PV park in Vietnam, in the Ninh Thuan region. The project, jointly developed by BIM Group of Vietnam, and AC Energy of Philippines, is reportedly one of the largest of its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...