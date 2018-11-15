

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Canada said that its Black Friday deals store will open on Thursday, November 22 at 6 p.m. ET, offering new and great deals every hour through Black Friday.



In lead-up to next Thursday, customers will also find deals in every department starting tomorrow, November 16 until November 22, at 6 p.m. ET. Whether customers are readying their house for the holidays or searching for gift-giving inspiration, they will find savings and fast, free shipping options on the hottest items across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and more, in addition to Amazon Devices and products from small and medium-sized businesses, the company said.



All Amazon customers in Canada can choose from millions of items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday and all year long. This includes eligible orders of $35 or more shipped by Amazon. Prime members enjoy Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto and Vancouver, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in select cities and towns, and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on millions of items for all Prime members in Canada, the company said.



