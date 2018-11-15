Invesco Markets III Plc - Directorate Change
London, November 15
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release15 November 2018
Invesco Markets III PLC
Re: Appointment of Director
The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc (the "Company") wish to announce the appointment of Gary Buxton as a Non Executive Director of the Company effective 15 November 2018.
Gary Buxton
Gary Buxton is the EMEA COO of the Invesco ETF business responsible for Product and Sales Strategy, Product Implementation and Capital Markets in EMEA having joined Invesco in August 2017 on its acquisition of Source. Gary joined Source at the inception of the business in 2008 as the Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for Product, Trading, Technology and Risk Management. Prior to founding Source, Gary was a director in the Hedge Fund division of Merrill Lynch where his role focused on product development. Gary started his career at Deloitte in London and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (FCA).
Gary Buxton has never:
had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or
been a director of any company or partnership which, while he was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or
been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company.
No information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.13
Enquiries:
Invesco +44 2070653897