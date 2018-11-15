Invesco Markets III Plc - Directorate Change

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release15 November 2018

Invesco Markets III PLC

Re: Appointment of Director

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc (the "Company") wish to announce the appointment of Gary Buxton as a Non Executive Director of the Company effective 15 November 2018.

Gary Buxton

Gary Buxton is the EMEA COO of the Invesco ETF business responsible for Product and Sales Strategy, Product Implementation and Capital Markets in EMEA having joined Invesco in August 2017 on its acquisition of Source. Gary joined Source at the inception of the business in 2008 as the Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for Product, Trading, Technology and Risk Management. Prior to founding Source, Gary was a director in the Hedge Fund division of Merrill Lynch where his role focused on product development. Gary started his career at Deloitte in London and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (FCA).

Gary Buxton has never: