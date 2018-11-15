Elsevier Integrates Geofacets into Esri ArcGIS to Help Geoscientists Find Information Faster and Further Reduce Research Time

NEW YORK, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Researchers can nowseamlessly discover and analyze information from 100+ of the top geoscience journals and over 1.9m maps without ever leaving ArcGIS

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, has today announced the integration of Geofacets, its information solution for exploration and development, with ArcGIS, the flagship product of Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software. The new plug-in functionality, called Geofacets for ArcGIS, which was introduced earlier this year, gives geoscientists the ability to make more informed exploration decisions and reduce risk thanks to Geofacets' 1.9m maps, figures and tables, without ever having to leave the application to search. The integration delivers a smooth and intuitive user experience, enabling users to go from hypothesis to validation to analysis, faster than ever.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg )



Geofacets for ArcGIS provides users with one primary information solution that combines the mapping and analysis capabilities of ArcGIS, with the information and data discovery solutions of Geofacets. This facilitates increased user focus, and efficient knowledge management and collaboration, and means that users can spend more time analyzing and acting on information instead of searching for it. The single interface means those companies which rely on data from ArcGIS to support their decision making can optimize operations, decrease risk and increase geoscientists' productivity by allowing them to spatially search for validated maps, figures and tables all in one place. The plug-in will also enable users to compare their proprietary models and information with validated insights from across the globe.

"We're delighted that Geofacets has been elegantly integrated with ArcGIS Desktop and ArcGIS Pro. The easy-to-use interface is a huge increase in usability for the geoscientist using the ArcGIS platform," said Paul Hartwell, Natural Resources Partner Executive at Esri. "Through this plug-in, more geoscientists will be able to apply the power of location to their work, and to contextualize their findings-which is vital in the high-stakes world of resource exploration.

"The enormous breadth and depth of knowledge in the Geofacets platform will make search and discovery far more comprehensive. The integration means that ArcGIS users can assemble stronger geologic models than ever before, all in one place, and help unleash the potential of data in their exploration efforts."

"The modern geoscientist is increasingly pressed for time to do more with less while finding innovative ways to transform the energy sector," said Sumita Singh, Managing Director for Reference Solutions at Elsevier. "Faced with exponential growth in data, it is more important than ever to deliver the right data and insights within their day-to-day workflow. We are focused on providing technology solutions that can meet all of their needs in one place and this is why we're delighted to not only be integrating Geofacets with ArcGIS, but also to be a Silver Tier partner in the Esri Partner Network. Our partnership with Esri is another element of our continual drive to support geoscientists and help them meet the demands of the future and improve their workflow through seamless access to Geofacets via ArcGIS."

Currently geoscientists spend up to 80 percent of their time searching for and formatting geoscience information and data as they work on tackling a variety of major problems, including volatile oil and gas market conditions and reduced academic research budgets. Geofacets has been designed to help oil and gas companies prioritize opportunities, optimize resources and manage risk. It combines a vast, vetted library of maps, figures and tables with powerful location-based search, so companies find information fast. Whether georeferencing maps or structuring tabular data, Geofacets formats content so it's easier to integrate and analyze.

For more information, please visit: https://www.elsevier.com/solutions/geofacets.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com



Esri, ArcGIS and www.esri.com, are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective trademark owners.