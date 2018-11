NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) (formerly Ethos Media Network Media, Inc.) is pleased to announce that its trading symbol will be changed from EOMN to RELI, effective Thursday, November 15, 2018.

