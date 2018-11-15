Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, November 15
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 28 December 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
