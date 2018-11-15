Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 28 December 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.

.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

T: 020 3753 1000

16 November 2017