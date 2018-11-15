SoClean Ranked 54 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

PETERBOROUGH, New Hampshire, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean, the CPAP sanitizing device company, today announced that it has been named by Deloitte as one of America's fastest growing technology companies. SoClean ranked as number 54 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and grew revenues by 2,805 percent. This ranking considers the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte for the remarkable growth we have achieved in recent years as we serve a robust and continuously growing number of CPAP patients in the U.S. and Europe," said Robert Wilkins, CEO of SoClean. "I am proud of the continuous dedication of our team, and I want to thank our loyal customers who continue to use our products and services. SoClean remains dedicated to raising public awareness of sleep apnea and other sleep breathing disorders, which often go undiagnosed and untreated."

CPAP equipment requires frequent cleaning, as side effects of CPAP bacteria can include sinus infections, odor and skin irritation. In addition to suffering from sleep breathing disorders, patients have traditionally struggled with cumbersome and unsatisfactory CPAP cleaning practices that worsen patient health. Consequently, SoClean has adapted a quick, easy and safe process using activated oxygen-ozone-that has been shown to destroy up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in the mask, hose and reservoir of CPAP equipment.

"SoClean believes CPAP cleaning should be simple and should only make patients feel better," said Wilkins. "SoClean's rapid growth-today recognized by Deloitte-is attributable to the recognition among CPAP patients that our products offer a quicker, easier and most importantly, safe alternative to traditional cleaning methods."

About SoClean:

SoClean is the CPAP sanitizing device company that sanitizes the CPAP mask, hose and reservoir without the need for disassembly, water or chemicals. Improperly cleaned CPAP equipment is filled with harmful device bacteria and viruses that can make people very sick when breathed into their body. Unlike the traditional soap and water cleaning approach, SoClean's natural approach to CPAP sanitizing kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, which leads to a healthier breathing experience. For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com/en-ca/.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500:

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

