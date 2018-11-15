Australian developers Energy Estate and MirusWind have proposed a massive renewable energy hub in New South Wales. The project will combine wind and solar energy generation with pumped hydro storage and other storage options to provide up to 4 GW of new clean generation. Taken from: pv-magazine-australia New South Wales could become home to a 4 GW solar, wind and storage facility, which would be the largest single renewable energy project developed in the National Electricity Market. The Walcha Energy Project, located approximately 55 km south of Armidale on the New England Tableland, is said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...