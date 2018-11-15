Yolk yesterday won the Aid Innovation challenge at the 2018 AidEX in Brussels. Using solar PV in a fun, novel manner, the Korean social enterprise has addressed major social problems in under-developed countries.Child labor affects around 20% of children in Africa leading many to miss school, says Yolk. At the same time, it says, 90% of Africans use mobile phones as sources of payment transfer and other vital everyday functions. Paying for electric charging is, thus, vital for energy-deprived African families. Yolk pragmatized on the multi-functionality of renewable energy to address social problems ...

