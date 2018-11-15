Nulogy Receives Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award for Innovation & Growth

Toronto, ON, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nulogy is being presented with the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation within supply chain. The company has notable consumer brands and global suppliers on its Agile Customization Platform, which helps brands and their external suppliers respond to demand for product localization, seasonal promotions, and specialized retail formats.

Nulogy's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tham, credits Nulogy's strong revenue growth to the rise of late-stage customization in consumer goods and the company's focus on technology enablement and innovation within that space. Tham said, "Brands are actively looking for better ways to work with their external manufacturing and packaging suppliers, and we're paving the way for that. Our purpose-built platform gives brands and their suppliers the agility they need to respond to demand for product differentiation."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

"Our solution leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive continuous improvement in the digital supply chain," explained Tham. "By eliminating friction and bottlenecks in late-stage customization, Nulogy enables consumer brands and their partners to innovate in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth."

Nulogy is a repeat winner of the Fast 500 award program, which recognizes the fastest growing companies in North America.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows CPGs and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

Attachment