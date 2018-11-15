

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Isan Elba, the daughter of British actor, producer and musician Idris Elba, has been named as the official ambassador for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards season.



Isan was born to Idris Elba's first wife Hanne Kim Elba, who is a makeup artist and businesswoman.



Isan's name was announced by HFPA President Meher Tatna at The Four Seasons in Los Angeles.



'Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy,' said Tatna.



The Ambassador, a title that traditionally goes to the children of a well-known actor, assists in distributing trophies during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 6.



In addition, she will align herself with a nonprofit organization and work to raise awareness of a cause of her choosing.



Isan, 16, said she would be focusing on the issue of mental health.



'I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about,' said Isan. 'Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers, in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help,' she added.



The awards ceremony will air live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton.



Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.



